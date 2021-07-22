Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.477 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.Netflix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.550 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $508.91. 88,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.07. Netflix has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $225.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

