Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $580.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 78,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,244,283 shares.The stock last traded at $516.93 and had previously closed at $531.05.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

