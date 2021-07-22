NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective cut by BWS Financial from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $32.47 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $989.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.42.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

