NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

