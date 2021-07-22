NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect NETSTREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 37.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

