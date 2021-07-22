NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

NPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

