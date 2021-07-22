New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.
Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $33.59 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 239,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
Read More: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.