New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $33.59 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 239,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

