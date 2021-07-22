NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXGPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57. NEXT has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.