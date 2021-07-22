NFT Index (NFTI) Price Reaches $627.75 on Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for about $627.75 or 0.01942497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $22,283.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00866324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

