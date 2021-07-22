NFTX Price Down 12.6% This Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. NFTX has a total market cap of $29.21 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $62.26 or 0.00194109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00825157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

