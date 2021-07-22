NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $276.67 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $196.21 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

