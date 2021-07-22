Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives €4.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.91 ($5.77).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOKIA shares. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.