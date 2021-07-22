Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 108 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 103.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.02.

Shares of NRDBY stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 62,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

