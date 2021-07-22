NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 20.08% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $19,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $583,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59.

