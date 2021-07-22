NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $32.15 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 703.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.3% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $32,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FDX stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.47. 16,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,310. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $163.44 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

