NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $53.92 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 866,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,318 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 2.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $53,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

HYD traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.91. 16,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,683. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

