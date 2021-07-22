NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $24.38 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 440,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,381,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,505. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.