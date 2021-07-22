NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.03. 26,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $117.54 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

