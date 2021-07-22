NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 15,965 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.57. 14,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,846. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of -334.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.