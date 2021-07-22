NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 36,669 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,669 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 63,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $37,303,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,100.9% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 210,088 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 393.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 208,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,488,336. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

