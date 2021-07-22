NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 5,055 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.83. 28,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

