Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $227.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.02. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 759,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

