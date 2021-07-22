Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 100,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 18,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

