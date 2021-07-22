Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

