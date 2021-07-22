Northern Trust Corp Has $4.04 Million Stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.