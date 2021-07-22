Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.31% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $673.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

