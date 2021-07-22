Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,512 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $65,032.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $465.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.01. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

