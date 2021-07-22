Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,639 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Metropolitan Bank worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after buying an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $501.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.