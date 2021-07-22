Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE NVS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.22. 118,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,714. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
