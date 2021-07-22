Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.22. 118,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,714. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

