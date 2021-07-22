NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. NuCana has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $120.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NuCana by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 364,801 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

