NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 58.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 401,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

