Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.84 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Horace Mann Educators worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

HMN opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

