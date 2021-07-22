Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.65 Million Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of International Game Technology worth $25,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after buying an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after buying an additional 182,454 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Game Technology by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,794,000 after buying an additional 447,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $24,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.