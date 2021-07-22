Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.74 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $26,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.