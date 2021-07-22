Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.18 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atmos Energy worth $27,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

