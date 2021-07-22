Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,872 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,872 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $27,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

