Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 64,927 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 969,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,927 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $25,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

