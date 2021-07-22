NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $181.64

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $181.64 and last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 257046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $156.25 to $172.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $483.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

