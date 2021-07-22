Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 300,293 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,683,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 58,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 353.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 117,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,620,228.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,964,814.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,304,079.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 909,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,119,639 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.