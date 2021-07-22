Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $91.21 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001870 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

