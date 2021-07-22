Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

OAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OAS opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.73. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $10,596,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $12,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

