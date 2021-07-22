OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTECU) Shares Up 0.5%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.22. 21,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 35,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTECU)

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

