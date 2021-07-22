OIN Finance Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $163,431.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,811,400 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

