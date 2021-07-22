Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $358.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

