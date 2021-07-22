Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Earnings Results

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 1,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,689. The firm has a market cap of $346.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

