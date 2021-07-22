Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 107,000 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 100 ($1.31).

LON:ULS traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 75.85 ($0.99). 334,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,952. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of £49.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.07. ULS Technology plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

