Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 46,283 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 46,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Shares of ULS Technology stock opened at GBX 77.70 ($1.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. ULS Technology plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

