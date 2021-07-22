Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 3.2% Higher

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.56 and last traded at $92.14. 7,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 844,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,512,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

