Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

ONTX stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.68. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $100,000.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

