OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.48.

Get OneMain alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.